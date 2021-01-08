Sigourney Weaver Reveals Why She Changed Her Name From Susan At Age 14

Sigourney Weaver’s name is certainly a recognizable one, but some of her fans might be surprised to know that it’s not the name she was given at birth — and it’s also not a stage name.

The daughter of former NBC president Sylvester “Pat” Weaver, the “Alien” star was born Susan Weaver until changing her name when she was a teenager.

In an interview with InStyle, she revealed that she came across the unusual moniker while reading F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby when she was 14. Feeling like cutesy nicknames like Sue and Susie didn’t suit her, she informed her parents, friends, and teachers that she was now known as Sigourney.

