Mod Sun Teams Up With Avril Lavigne To Release New Track ‘Flames’

Mod Sun has joined forces with Avril Lavigne to release the new single “Flames”.

The punk rock-infused anthem is Lavigne’s first release since her 2019 album Head Above Water, which debuted at number 13 on the Billboard 200.

Mod, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, said of Lavigne: “Avril Lavigne has one of my favourite voices in music. It’s so strong and confident, yet filled with emotion and one-of-a-kind inflections that only her voice can do.

“This song holds a lot more weight than meets the eye. There’s a very deep message within it.”

Lavigne added, “Mod and I had an immediate connection from the first day in the studio. He’s an incredible artist and producer. This is the first of many. Proud of what we made with ‘Flames’.”

Mod is set to release his new album, produced by John Feldmann, early this year.

“Mod Sun is one of one,” Feldmann said of the musician. “He is an incredible lyricist and amazing singer and his enthusiasm and positivity are infectious. I had the best time making this album with him and I cannot wait for the world to hear it.”