Zendaya And John David Washington Have A Love-Hate Relationship In New Trailer For ‘Malcolm & Marie’

The new trailer for Netflix’s upcoming drama “Malcolm & Marie” has been released.

Zendaya and John David Washington star in the buzzy film, which was shot over the summer during the pandemic with the COVID safety precautions in place.

A synopsis reads, “When filmmaker Malcolm (Washington) and his girlfriend Marie (Zendaya), return home from a movie premiere and await his film’s critical response, the evening takes a turn as revelations about their relationship surface, testing the couple’s love.”

Zendaya asks in the trailer, “What if there’s someone that loved them better?”

“I feel like once you know someone is there for you and once they love you, you never actually think of them again,” she tells her other half. “It’s not until you’re about to lose someone that you finally pay attention.”

The clip states, “This is not a love story. This is the story of love.”

Sam Levinson wrote and directed the film, with Levinson, Zendaya and Washington all producing along with Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson.

“Malcolm & Marie” will be released in select theatres in January and on Netflix on February 5.