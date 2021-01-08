Dolly Parton Put An Original Song Into A Time Capsule To Be Opened In 2045

It’s Dolly to the future.

In her new book Songteller: My Life in Lyrics, Dolly Parton reveals that she has locked away an original recording in a time capsule, only to be opened in the year 2045.

“It would be a song that will never be heard until 30 years from the time we opened the resort,” Parton says of how the idea was pitched to her by her marketing team. “They said, ‘You’ll be long dead.’ I said, ‘Well, maybe not. I’ll be 99. I’ve seen people live to be older than that.’”

Included in the time capsule is a CD player to actually play the song, though Parton admits it’s been hard not to reveal the song early.

“That’s like burying one of my kids, putting it on ice or something, and I won’t be around to see it brought back to life,” she says. “It’s just burning me up inside that I have to leave it in there.”

Parton adds, “Anyway, it’s kind of weird or strange that they would ask me to write this mystery song. I don’t know if I want to live to be 100 or not. But you never know. I might, and if I do, I’m going to be at that opening.”