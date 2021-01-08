‘Soho Karen’ — The Alleged Attacker Of A Black Teen — Gets Testy With Gayle King During Bonkers Interview

“Soho Karen” has a temper, and Gayle King experienced it first-hand.

In a video that was widely circulated on social media, a white woman — later identified as Miya Ponsetto — allegedly attacks 14-year-old Black teen Keyon Harrold Jr. (son of famed jazz trumpeter Keyon Harrold Sr.) in a Manhattan hotel, wrongfully accusing him of stealing her phone (it was later returned to her after she had apparently left it in an Uber).

Ponsetto — dubbed “Soho Karen” on Twitter — joined Gayle King on Thursday’s “CBS This Morning” via Zoom for an interview that quickly turned contentious.

“I admit, I could have approached the situation differently, or maybe not yelled at him like that or made him feel … inferior, or like I was hurting his feelings,” Ponsetto, who was joined by her lawyer, told King.

After Ponsetto described herself as “super sweet,” King said she didn’t come across as being too “sweet” in the video footage.

“I don’t feel that is who I am; I don’t feel this one mistake defines me,” she told King, who was not having it and pressed Ponsetto to admit that what she allegedly did was wrong.

“Okay, so basically I’m a 22-year-old girl. Racism, uh, is… how is one girl accusing a guy about a phone a crime?” she said.

“Mia, Mia, that’s not the problem,” King said, reminding her of the alleged attack and urging her to take responsibility for her behaviour. “You are 22, but you’re old enough to know better,” said King.

Ponsetto interrupted, wagging her finger. “All right Gayle, enough!” she said, as her lawyer leaned in and whispered to her as the interview abruptly ended.

Shortly after the interview was conducted, People confirmed that Ponsetto was arrested in California by the New York City Police Department.