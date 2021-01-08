Sunny Hostin Reveals On ‘The View’ That Both Of Her Husband’s Parents Died From COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Sunny Hostin’s family especially hard.

On Friday’s “The View”, the co-host revealed that both of her husband Manny’s parents died over the holidays after contracting the coronavirus.

Hostin shared the tragic news at the end of the show, noting that while her husband is “intensely private,” he decided that “from a public health standpoint, that it was very important” for her to tell their story publicly.

Becoming emotional, Hostin continued, “We are deeply saddened that Manny lost both of his parents over the holidays. He lost his father on December 28th and his lost his mother on New Year’s Day. Both to COVID.”

She added, “They were both physicians and they were both very careful,” explaining that they opted not to spend Thanksgiving together as a precaution.

“We still don’t know how they contracted this virus and this disease,” Hostin said. “They didn’t make it and COVID is very very serious. It is not a joke, it is not a hoax.”

Finally, Hostin thanked her co-hosts and other colleagues at the network for their support during such a difficult time.