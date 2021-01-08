Naomi Watts And Andrew Lincoln Star In Heartwarming New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Penguin Bloom’

Netflix just dropped the new trailer for “Penguin Bloom”.

The upcoming film, based on a true story, stars Naomi Watts and Andrew Lincoln and follows “a young mother whose world is turned upside down after a near-fatal accident leaves her unable to walk.

“As she learns to adapt to her new life, she finds hope in an unlikely hero, a small bird named Penguin.”

Credit: Netflix

“Penguin Bloom”, which sees Watts take on the role of Sam Bloom, as Lincoln plays her husband Cameron, premiered at the 2020 Toronto International Film Festival to positive reviews.

Watts previously told Entertainment Weekly of shooting with actual birds during production, “I didn’t expect to be s— on the face!

“That didn’t end up in the movie, but it was early on in the film, on the first day, the bird was on my head and I felt a warm feeling and my mouth was [open], like ‘Ahh!’ and it literally went into my mouth.”

“Penguin Bloom” will be released on Netflix on January 27.