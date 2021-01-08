Nathan Fillion Reveals He Once Pretended To Be Jason Bateman To Get Out Of A Speeding Ticket

Being Nathan Fillion has its perks but, according to Nathan Fillion, being Jason Bateman is better.

The “Rookie” actor, 49, chatted with Kelly Clarkson on Friday’s “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and shared the hilarious story of how he got out of a speeding ticket.

“I don’t get a lot of experience with law enforcement but the last time I was pulled over I was speeding,” Fillion recalled. “It was that whole thing, ‘Do you know why I pulled you over?’ I said, ‘Yes, I do… I was speeding.’ But I said, ‘Here’s the other thing, I left the house without my wallet this morning. I don’t have any government-issued ID.’”

RELATED: ‘JKL!’ Guest Host Rob Lowe Helps Nathan Fillion Surprise Firefighter Who Recovered From COVID-19

While Fillion thought things were about to get worse, the police officer thought he recognized him.

“He said, ‘I think I recognize you. You’re an actor, right?’ And I said, ‘Yes, sir,’” Fillion explained. “He said, ‘Well, if you can give my wife an autograph, I’ll let you off with a warning since you’ve been very honest.’”

RELATED: Nathan Fillion Talks About His Career In Film And Television During Comic-Con @ Home

He continued, “So I start writing an autograph, ‘To Lilly.’ He calls his wife, ‘Hey honey, I’m getting you an autograph.’ I write, ‘All my love.’ He says, ‘It’s Jason Bateman.’ And I write, ‘Jason Bateman.’”

Just like her virtual audience, Clarkson just couldn’t get enough of Fillion’s story: “Somewhere, Jason Bateman gets pulled over by the same cop, ‘Hey, I pulled you over.’ Like, ‘No you didn’t, I don’t know you.’”