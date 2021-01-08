LeBron James Says ‘We Live In Two Americas’ After Watching U.S. Capitol Riots

The storming of the U.S. Capitol was a clarifying moment for LeBron James.

During a press conference on Thursday, the Los Angeles Lakers player was asked about the events in Washington, D.C. the day before and how he talks to his children about what happened.

“You just show them the photos,” James said, according to CNN, referring to the Black Lives Matter protests over the summer. “All you got to do is look at the photos from the peaceful protests of what we were fighting for.”

Comparing the treatment of BLM campaigners to how Donald Trump’s supporters were handled on Wednesday, James said, “When we were out there, we were out there fighting for lives. What we saw yesterday, they’re talking about votes.”

He continued, “We live in two Americas, and that was a prime example of that yesterday. And if you don’t understand that or don’t see that after seeing what you saw yesterday then you really need to take a step back — not even just one step, maybe four or five or even 10 steps backwards and ask yourself… How do we want to live in this beautiful country? Because yesterday was not it.”

James added, “Being a part of a household with three kids — two boys, a daughter — a wife, a mother-in-law and so many Black folks in my household during that time and it’s on the TV, I couldn’t help but to wonder, if those were my kind storming the Capitol, what would have been the outcome? And I think we all know. There’s no ifs, ands or buts.”