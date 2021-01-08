‘Outlander’ Actors Sam Heughan And Graham McTavish Explore Scotland In First Look At New Travel Series

Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are teaming up to embark on the trip of a lifetime.

The “Outlander” stars are taking a ride across the Scottish countryside in their brand new Starz travel show.

Clanlands filming at Cawdor Castle with Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish — Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham

According to its official logline, “Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham” is “a celebration of Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them.”

Over eight episodes, Heughan and McTavish try their hand at traditional Highland Games, Scottish sword dancing and seafood fishing.

“What is portrayed in the show is truthful, in many ways,” McTavish muses in the promo.

“Time travel is truthful?” asks Heughan.

“Yeah, I wasn’t necessarily thinking of the time-travel bit,” McTavish adds.

“Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham” premieres on Sunday, Feb. 14.