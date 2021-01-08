Miranda Lambert Joins Barry Gibb For Rendition Of The Bee Gees’ Hit ‘Jive Talkin’

Miranda Lambert is taking on the Bee Gees.
Teaming up with Bee Gees frontman Barry Gibb and Rival Sons’ Jay Buchanan, the trio record their take of “Jive Talkin'” for Gibb’s new album Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook, Vol. 1.
Lambert’s new collaboration marks one of her few appearances since her 2019 Grammy-nominated album Wildcard, along with lending her vocals on Luke Dicks “Polyester”.
The new album, which features 12 of the Gibb Brothers’ classic songs, also features Little Big Town, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Crow, and Dolly Parton, among others.
Little Big Town provides their flawless vocals on “How Deep Is Your Love”, while Parton lends a hand on the group’s 1977 hit, “Words”.
Gibb’s new album is available now.