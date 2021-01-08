Bruce Springsteen Reveals How Tim McGraw Cheered Him Up After Grammy Loss

Bruce Springsteen is revealing how Tim McGraw picked him back up when he was feeling down.

“The Boss” looked back on the past Grammy moment while appearing as a guest on the latest installment of McGraw’s “Beyond the Influence” radio show on Apple Music Country.

“I always remember one thing you said to me. It was the night after we lost the Grammy for ‘The Rising’,” remembered Springsteen. “I came into the dressing room and everybody was kind of down in the mouth.”

Recalling McGraw’s wise words, he continued, “You said, ‘Hey, what’s the matter man? You’re Bruce Springsteen.’ I always remember that man. That took me up, it was kind of a great moment. And I’ve always remembered that when I think of you.”

Springsteen also discussed the reason why he chooses to focus on being greatness rather than riches.

“Well, I always said that, more than wanting to be rich or famous, I wanted to be great,” he proclaimed. “That was the thing that motivated me was when people looked at me and my band, I wanted to say, ‘Well, man, they were one of the great ones,’ you know?”

The music icon added, “That still motivates me like it did when I was 16 years old.”