Hailee Steinfeld Reacts To Taylor Swift ‘Evermore’ Theory

The highly anticipated second season of Hailee Steinfeld’s “Dickinson,” based on the life of the famous poet, Emily Dickinson, has officially dropped.

Speaking to Capital FM, Steinfield weighed in on the anxiety she felt playing the notorious American Poet as well as the swirling rumours surrounding her friend, Taylor Swift’s latest album Evermore.

After the iconic singer dropped the album, released Dec. 11, 2020, fans speculated that it was based on Emily Dickinson, as she not only named it after one of Emily’s most famous poems but also announced it on her birthday.

Trying to figure out if it could be true, the actress said: “I don’t know [if evermore is based on Emily Dickinson], but I’m dying to know.”

“The clues are lining up. I gotta figure that out.”

Emily also ended one of her most iconic poems, One Sister Have I in Our House, with the word “forevermore,” and Taylor also spoke about an idea for her album with “this girl sleepwalking through the forest in a nightgown in 1830”, which happens to be the year Emily was born.

Not only that, but Swift fans also believe the song “Ivy” was about Emily and her partner, Sue. Steinfeld is a longtime friend of Taylor Swift and starred in her music video for “Bad Blood”, as The Trinity, alongside the likes of Zendaya, Gigi Hadid and Ellie Goulding.

When quizzed on her upcoming Marvel series, “Hawkeye,” the “Bumblebee” star remained tight-lipped, but she did open up about the pressures of working on “Dickinson”.

“There was a level of confidence creatively with everybody working on it, but we were in the middle of season two when season one came out, so it felt very chaotic,” Steinfeld explained.