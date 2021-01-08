Netflix Drops First Trailer For Hawaiian Adventure Movie ‘Finding ‘Ohana’

Viewers can get ready to embark on an epic Hawaiian quest as Netflix drops its newest action tale later this month.

Dance sensation Kea Peahu leads the way in the new family-friendly adventure movie, “Finding ‘Ohana”.

RELATED: Naomi Watts And Andrew Lincoln Star In Heartwarming New Trailer For Netflix’s ‘Penguin Bloom’

According to the official logline, “Geocache champion Pilialoha ‘Pili’ Kawena (Peahu) is abruptly lifted from her busy New York life and dropped into rural O‘ahu to help care for her grandfather. Initially skeptical about her new surroundings, Pili finds a cryptic pirate’s journal in her Papa’s studio hinting at a 200-year-old shipwrecked treasure hidden away in the island’s caves and mountains. With her older brother and new friends in tow she uses her clue solving skills to lead them on an adventure of a lifetime through the natural wonders of Hawaiʻi.”

RELATED: Netflix’s ‘Bling Empire’ Hypes Up The Glitz And Glamour Of Real-Life Rich Asians: Watch Trailer

Directed by Jude Weng, the movie also stars Alex Aiono, Lindsay Watson, Owen Vaccaro, with Kelly Hu and Branscombe Richmond, Ke Huy Quan, Brad Kalilimoku, Chris Parnell, Marc Evan Jackson and Ricky Garcia

RELATED: Netflix’s New Teaser For ‘Outside The Wire’ Shows Anthony Mackie As An Android Super Soldier

“Finding Ohana” lands on Netflix on Jan. 29.