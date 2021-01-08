Miley Cyrus Shares Hilarious 21st Birthday Wish To Sister Noah: ‘Don’t Get Near As Drunk As I Did’

Miley Cyrus is pulling out the big sister card.

The singer, 28, took to Instagram on Friday to wish her little sister, Noah Cyrus, a happy 21st birthday.

Featuring photos of a little Miley cradling an infant Noah, Miley wrote, “Happy birthday to an icon living Noah Cyrus.”

“I love you baby sister turned big sister,” she continued. “The day you were born I never knew that one day the roles would be reversed and you would be the one taking care of me.”

After crediting Noah for helping her get through losing her beloved pitbull mix Mary Jane this week, Miley added, “I couldn’t have gotten here without you. You lead me to making the hard but right decisions…You’ll have many more of those choices in your own life & I am here for you every step of the way.”

To conclude, Miley offered some advice to her sis.

“Happy 21st. Don’t get near as drunk as I did,” she wrote. “I practically missed my own party cause I spent the night over the [toilet.]”