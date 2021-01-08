Former ‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She’s Launching ‘Reality With Vicki’ Podcast

Vicki Gunvalson is kicking off 2021 by launching a brand new podcast.

The former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram Stories to reveal the news on Friday, Jan. 8.

The reality TV personality asked fans to submit questions for her to discuss on “Reality With Vicki” when it launches on Jan. 14.

“I want to kind of go into what happens if there’s a divorce, what happens if there’s a job loss — you know, setting people up for the unknown,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly.

“I always say, ‘Plan for the unplanned.’ So, I’m going to get into the nitty-gritty of insurance, what types of insurance people should have and really just do more of an authentic podcast.”

She added, “I listen to these podcasts, and I’m like, ‘What did I learn?’ So, I want to be a mentor and a teacher for what to do and what not to do.”

Gunvalson left “RHOC” in January 2020, following 14 seasons on the show.

“I will always be the OG of the OC, but it’s time to say goodbye to The Real Housewives of Orange County,” she wrote at the time. “It’s been an incredible ride for 14 years and I want thank all of you for your support, for your love and for ‘whooping it up’ with me along the way.”