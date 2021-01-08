Matt Czuchry Knows A Major Secret From ‘Gilmore Girls’

It’s been four years since “Gilmore Girls” returned for “A Year In The Life” and we still don’t know the father of Rory’s baby. But Matt Czuchry does.

The actor, who starred as Logan in the beloved drama, opened up about the big cliffhanger, revealing he knows who the father is and he’s not spilling.

RELATED: Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Fails At ‘Gilmore Girls’ Trivia Against Kelly Clarkson

When “A Year In The Life” wrapped, we learned that Alexis Bledel‘s character Rory Gilmore was pregnant but she didn’t reveal the father. It could be any one of Rory’s past love interests including Logan and Jess, played by Milo Ventimiglia.

Ventimiglia has denied that his character Jess is the father.

“[Creator] Amy [Sherman-Palladino] and [executive producer] Dan [Palladino], they told me who the father of the baby was, and they said, ‘Yeah, you can tell whoever you want.’ And I never have because one, that’s for them to say,” Czuchry explained to US Weekly. “Ultimately this is Amy and Dan’s show and it’s Lauren [Graham’s] show and it’s Alexis’ show. It’s not mine. And so, for me, it doesn’t feel like the right place to say who it may or may not be.”

RELATED: Season 3 Trailer Of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Arrives, Introducing Paris From ‘Gilmore Girls’

He continued, “Also, if we do come back, they may change their minds. So it could become somebody else. Those are the reasons why I’ve never said what they told me on set.”

“Gilmore Girls” ran for seven seasons between 2000 and 2007. It returned for one season in 2016 on Netflix.