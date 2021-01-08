CW Cancels Plans For ‘Green Arrow And The Canaries’ Spinoff

CW is scrapping plans for an “Arrow” spinoff focusing on the Canaries.

Katherine McNamara, Katie Cassidy and Juliana Harkavy starred in a pilot for the potential show back in January 2020.

The episode took place two decades after the end of the original show, with McNamara starring as Mia Smoak, Cassidy playing Laurel Lance and Harkavy portraying Dinah Drake.

Other actors involved included Ben Lewis as William Clayton, Joseph David-Jones as Connor Hawke, Charlie Barnett as John Diggle, Jr. and Raigan Harris as Bianca Bertinelli.

However, plans for the spinoff have now been cancelled, according to Variety.

The decision follows news that CW’s “Supergirl” will end with the upcoming season 6 and “Black Lightning” will end after season 4.