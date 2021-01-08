Zara Larsson Enlists Young Thug For Catchy ‘Talk About Love’ Music Video

Zara Larsson doesn’t want to talk about love.

The singer, 23, debuted her first single and music video of the New Year on Friday with “Talk About Love” featuring Young Thug.

In the Ryder Ripps and Larsson-directed video, Larsson and her handsome co-star delve into an emotional dance sequence during an at-home hangout. But Larsson doesn’t want the relationship to move to quickly.

“I just wanna keep us right here in the moment / Why you gotta go get lost in emotion?” she sings. “I don’t wanna talk about love.”

“’Talk About Love’ is about that phase before two people work out what they are to one another,” the Swedish songstress said of the track in a press release. “That specific window is so beautiful and fragile, as soon as you start asking ‘are we doing this?’ or ‘how do *you* feel?’, for some people that ruins the magic. ‘Talk About Love’ is savouring that moment before you have to decide.”

“Talk About Love” is the first single off Larsson’s newly announced album, Poster Girl.

POSTERGIRL out March 5th. Pre order here 💕 https://t.co/letcpGDMkq pic.twitter.com/e8mYHjuqt6 — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) January 8, 2021

Poster Girl drops on March 5.