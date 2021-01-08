Prince William Talks About COVID-19 With His Kids ‘Every Day’ So They Understand The ‘Sacrifices’ Made

The Duke of Cambridge revealed he talks to his three children about NHS staff “every day” to help them to understand the “sacrifices” made during the pandemic.

Prince William opened up on a video call with staff at a London hospital, during one of the most overwhelming times for medical workers in the U.K.

“Catherine and I and all the children talk about all of you guys every day, so we’re making sure the children understand all of the sacrifices that all of you are making,” he said.

The London Mayor, Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” for the capital on Friday – meaning the emergency services and hospitals cannot guarantee their normal level of response – after the number of COVID-19 patients in city hospitals surpassed 7,000. London is one of the main hotspots of the latest wave of the virus which saw deaths reach a record high on Friday.

Photo: Kensington Palace. Prince William held a video call with staff at Homerton University Hospital in east London, which is currently treating more than 200 Covid patients. — Photo: Homerton University Hospital

Staff at Homerton University Hospital in east London told Prince William that queues of people waiting to be vaccinated at the hospital offered hope, but that the way out of the crisis was for the public to “stay at home” during lockdown. In recent days the hospital has seen its highest number of admissions since the pandemic began.

The duke, who is joint patron of NHS Charities Together, said: “A huge thank you for all the hard work, the sleepless nights, the lack of sleep, the anxiety, the exhaustion and everything that you are doing, we are so grateful.”

“Good luck, we are all thinking of you.”

His video call, which took place on Thursday, is one of many he and the Kate Middleton have made to NHS staff during the pandemic. Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have also shown their support for the health service by getting involved with the weekly “Clap for Carers” applause during the UK’s first national lockdown.

After speaking to the staff about how they supported one another, the he said: “It’s good that you and your team are keeping your spirits high and I always find that having some sort of sense of humour through everything is very important, otherwise we all go mad.”