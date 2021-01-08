‘Jeopardy!’ Airs Emotional Tribute To Alex Trebek After His Final Episode

“Jeopardy!” is airing their final goodbye to Alex Trebek.

During Friday night’s episode, which was the iconic host’s last, showrunners shared a touching tribute to Trebek’s 36 years on the beloved show.

After wrapping up gameplay, the show aired a mashup of clips of Trebek over the years. Peter Allen’s “Once Before I Go” played in the background.

RELATED: ‘The Chase’ Opens With Heartfelt Tribute To Alex Trebek

“Dedicated to Alex Trebek,” the clip concludes. “Forever in our hearts. Always our inspiration.”

Trebek died last November following a long battle with pancreatic cancer. The Canadian icon continued to host “Jeopardy!” until 10 days before his death.

Trebek’s last week of shows was originally scheduled to air over Christmas, but the show held them back until now.

RELATED: Alex Trebek Celebrates Icon Award In Never-Before-Seen Canadian Screen Awards Acceptance Speech

Other than the tribute, there are no goodbye speeches to end the show from Trebek, he simply says “We’ll see you next time.”

Moving forward, “Jeopardy!” champ Ken Jennings will take over as a temporary host, hosting for one week. Katie Couric later will follow suit.

It is unclear when the new episodes will air.