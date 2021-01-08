Ashanti And Keyshia Cole’s ‘Verzuz’ Battle Pushed Back For A Second Time

Ashanti and Keyshia Cole’s “Verzuz” battle has been once again delayed due to events in Washington, as well as the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The singers were originally scheduled to go head-to-head in early December.

However, the battle was postponed after Ashanti tested positive for COVID.

E-40 and Too Short instead took part in the show on Dec. 19.

Verzuz tweeted on Friday to reveal that the rescheduled event will no longer be happening on Saturday, Jan. 9.

“This has been an emotional week,” the message began. “In addition, as COVID-19 numbers continue to increase, safety is a top priority for us. As much as we enjoy having everyone together in the same room, to protect the artists and everyone who works with us in putting the shows together, we’ll be going back to separate locations for a bit.”

However, Verzuz assured fans that the Ashanti and Keyshia battle is “coming soon”.

Ashanti recently revealed that she’s COVID free, three weeks after testing positive for the virus.

“My parents and I got our negative results back right in time to start off the New Year healthy, happy & loved,” she wrote on Instagram.