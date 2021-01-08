‘Entourage’ Star Kevin Connolly Expecting First Child With Zulay Henao

Kevin Connolly and Zulay Henao have revealed the happy news that they’re expecting their first child.

The 41-year-old actress shared an artsy image of her bare baby bump on her feed, writing a simple caption that said: “18 weeks🗝”.

Henao and Connolly, 48, officially announced the joyful news on Christmas Day, with Connolly resting his hand on her tiny bump, as she glammed up in a glittery, gold dress for the celebrations.

“Merry Christmas y Feliz Navidad from our family to yours!” she wrote. “All Praise to our Father in Heaven.”

Connolly is best known for playing Eric on HBO’s “Entourage”, which ended in 2011, before being part of a film “Dr. Chick Fight.” Henao most recently appeared in a few episodes of the now cancelled ABC series, “Stumptown”. The Colombian American actress has also appeared on “Kevin Can Wait” and “MacGyver”.