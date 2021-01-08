Reba McEntire Shares Photographs Of Movie Date With New Beau Rex Linn

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn have finally gone on their first movie date.

McEntire shared photographs of their adorable outing on Friday, Jan. 8.

“AMC offers private screenings…. we took them up on it. First movie date!” wrote the country singer in her caption on Instagram.

The lovebirds enjoyed a private screening of “News of the World”, starring Tom Hanks.

The photographs show McEntire, 65, and Linn, 64, having fun in an empty theatre before the movie begins.

McEntire and Linn first went public with their relationship last year.

McEntire divorced from husband of 26 years, Narvel Blackstock, back in 2015.