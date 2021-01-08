Peter Weber Moves To New York Following Kelley Flanagan Break Up

Peter Weber is ready for a fresh start after his split from Kelley Flanagan.

The former “Bachelor” star is making the move to New York City.

Weber took to Instagram Stories to reveal the news on Thursday.

“All right, it is officially moving day. I got all this stuff packed up here, ready to go. New York, we comin’,” he shared.

The reality TV personality announced the end of his relationship with Flanagan on New Year’s Eve.

“Love is a funny thing,” he wrote. “It can make you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end.”

Weber and Flanagan, who placed fifth on his season, started dating after filming the reality show. They publicly confirmed their relationship in May.