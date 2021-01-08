Susan Sarandon And Jessica Lange Give Money To Homeless People While Out Walking In New York

Susan Sarandon and Jessica Lange showed kindness to those in need while out walking in New York on Friday.

The acclaimed actresses gave money to members of the homeless community during their stroll around Manhattan’s East Village.

Sarandon, 74, and Lange, 71, bundled up for their outing in the bitterly cold city.

As well as giving money to homeless people, the screen legends were also spotted helping an elderly woman in a wheelchair.

BACKGRID

The good friends wore masks throughout their long walk in order to help stop the spread of COVID-19.