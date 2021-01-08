Inside Pierce Brosnan’s $100 Million Thai-Inspired Malibu Mansion For Sale

Now you can virtually tour “James Bond” star Pierce Brosnan’s one-of-a-kind, hundred million dollar oasis in Malibu, from your couch.

In a video shared by Architectural Digest, realtor Chris Cortazzo takes viewers around the mammoth beachfront mansion the “007” actor took 10 years to build with his filmmaker wife, Keely Shaye Smith.

The oceanfront retreat has the classiness of the French and the casualness of Asia and spans more than an acre, overlooking the shimmering ocean.

According to listings held by Chris Cortazzo of Compass, there are five luxurious bedrooms, seven fireplaces and a staggering 14 bathrooms — nine full baths and 5 powder rooms — between the main house and two-story pool house that together preside over almost 120 feet of direct ocean frontage.

The main house forms a U-shaped around a palm-lined courtyard entrance. Inside the open floor plan showcases wide-plank teak floorboards, scissor-truss ceilings and walls of teak-trimmed floor-to-ceiling glass that allow for a positively cinematic sweep over the Pacific ocean.

The combination living and dining room, which share a fireplace, spills out to a broad, ocean-side terrace, while the light-filled informal dining area in the double-island gourmet kitchen has floor-to-ceiling glass sliders that peel open to a wind-protected dining terrace set just above the saltwater swimming pool.

The estate further offers a state-of-the-art screening room, a fully-stocked gym and a travertine-walled Japanese-style spa with hot and cold pools, a steam room and dry sauna. Brosnan’s personal artwork is also featured throughout the house.

When listing their home on the market late last year, the Brosnan’s told The Wall Street Journal they plan to relocate to Hawaii, where Brosnan grew up and where they have long maintained a multi-cottage compound that overlooks a pristine beach on the North Shore of Kauai.

Brosnan starred in four “James Bond” films from 1995 to 2002: “GoldenEye,” “Tomorrow Never Dies,” “The World Is Not Enough” and “Die Another Day”.