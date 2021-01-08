Exes Demi Lovato And Wilmer Valderrama Reunite As Star Crossed Lovers In Netflix’s ‘Charming’

Exes Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama have reunited for Netflix’s animated movie “Charming”, available on the streaming platform Jan. 8.

Lovato and Valderrama split in June 2016 after six years of dating. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends,” they announced via Instagram at the time. “We will always be supportive of one another.”

The “From Dusk Till Dawn” alum stayed by the Grammy nominee’s side after her near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress, 28, and the “That ‘70s Show” alum, 40, voice Lenore and Prince Philippe Charming, respectively. The movie follows the pair as Lovato’s character tries to help the prince find love after an ultimatum from the king.

Valderrama’s production company, WV Entertainment, produced the film with Lovato, who acted as the score executive producer. The “NCIS” actor gave the Disney Channel alum a shoutout via Instagram on Friday while promoting the movie.

“After years of production and love for this project I am thrilled to share that the untold story of Prince Charming (our first Latino Prince) @charmingmovie will be premiering today,” he wrote. “Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it!”

Valderrama proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco in January 2020. Lovato admitted in the May 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar that they were “not in each other’s lives [and] haven’t spoken in a long time.” However, she said she was “really happy for him.”

Several other A-list stars are also featured in the movie, including John Cleese who voices the prince’s Fairy Godmother and an executioner, as well as “The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette”‘s Chris Harrison.