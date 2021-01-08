‘KUWTK’ Cast Celebrate Final Day Of Filming With Lavish Family Lunch

The Kardashian-Jenner clan marked the end of an era by wrapping up filming on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for the final time on Friday, Jan. 8.

Kim took to Instagram to share snippets from their last day on set.

RELATED: The Kardashians Love Comedian Benito Skinner’s Hilarious ‘Krismas’ Spoof

The reality star also shared some pictures and videos from the lavish celebration lunch that was held afterwards.

RELATED: The Kardashians Cancel Annual Christmas Party For The First Time ‘Since 1978’

Kourtney Kardashian took to her own Instagram to post an emotional message.

“Officially sobbing,” she wrote alongside a picture of a champagne glass.

RELATED: Kris Jenner Says Social Media Is To Blame For ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Ending

“KUWTK” will come to an end this year after 20 seasons on E!. The family has signed a new contract with Hulu but the content has yet to be announced.