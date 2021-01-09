The Queen, Charles & Camilla Send Greetings To Kate Middleton Celebrating Her 39th Birthday

Kate Middleton is celebrating her 39th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 9, and she’s been receiving some shoutouts from her royal relatives.

The Royal Family Twitter account, which shares messages from the Queen, wished “a very happy birthday” to the Duchess of Cambridge.

Wishing The Duchess of Cambridge a very happy birthday today! 🎂#HappyBirthdayHRH pic.twitter.com/HToUpuqUAu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 9, 2021

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla likewise sent their best to Duchess Kate, via their Clarence House Instagram account.

Kate sent her thanks to everyone who sent her birthday greetings, via a message from the Clarence House Instagram account.

“Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday,” reads the message “Birthdays have been very different in recent months, and our thoughts continue to be with all those working on the front line at this hugely challenging time.”

This year’s birthday has definitely been different for the Duchess of Cambridge as the United Kingdom remains under lockdown in order to slow the spread a new mutation of COVID-19 that’s reportedly 70 per cent more transmissible.

RELATED: Kate Middleton’s Friend Shares Details About Duchess’ Family Life: ‘She’s No Pushover’

As People pointed out, Duchess Kate traditionally celebrates a house party with friends and family.

Instead, she’ll be spending a quiet day with husband Prince William and their three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.