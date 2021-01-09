‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Addresses James Bond Rumours

Regé-Jean Page made a virtual appearance on Friday night’s edition of “The Tonight Show” to discuss his role in the new Netflix hit “Bridgerton”.

Host Jimmy Fallon also wanted to get the 31-year-old actor’s take on a recent fan campaign urging that he be cast as the next James Bond.

“The internet has decided that you are the frontrunner to be the next James Bond. They all want it to happen, I want it to happen. The betting odds right now are at five-to-one… is there anything you want to tell us tonight?” asked Fallon.

“I think the internet thinks a lot of things, and that’s one of the more pleasant ones, so I can be pleased as far as that goes,” replied Page with a laugh.

“I think there might be an element of cultural translation to be done here. Like, if you’re a Brit and you do something of any kind of renown that people regard well, then people start saying the B-word,” he continued.

“It’s like a merit badge — you get the B-word merit badge,” added Page. “But I don’t think it’s much more than that. I’m very, very glad to have the badge. I’m glad to be in such wonderful company of people who have the badge. But it’s a badge.”