The Queen Reveals She & Prince Philip Have Received COVID-19 Vaccinations

The Queen and Prince Philip have been vaccinated.

On Saturday, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed that Elizabeth, 94, and Philip, 99, have received their injections of the coronavirus vaccine.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations,” said the spokesperson.

A source confirms that the vaccinations were administered by a household doctor at Windsor Castle.

The decision to share the news of their vaccination, the spokesperson added, came right from the top.

“To prevent inaccuracies and further speculation, Her Majesty decided that she would let it be known she has had the vaccination,” the spokesperson continued, adding that no further details would be shared.

Last month, royal sources said that the Queen would “let it be known” when she received her vaccination shot.

The rare royal statement follows weeks of speculation on when the Queen would be vaccinated against the deadly virus that has taken more than 1.9 million lives worldwide.

Those aged 80 and older have been prioritized to be among the first to receive the vaccine in the U.K.