First Look At Tom Holland In Dark Drama ‘Cherry’

Fans will soon be seeing a whole new side of star Tom Holland in an upcoming film that’s a big departure for the “Spider-Man” star.

On Friday, the Russo Brothers (a.k.a. Anthony and Joe Russo, who directed the final two “Avengers” movies) shared a brief trailer for their upcoming film “Cherry”, set to debut in theatres and on Apple TV+.

In the clip, Holland’s character is seen walking into a U.S. Army recruitment office and then enlisting.

We'd like to introduce you to Cherry… pic.twitter.com/E8otgzSvWp — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) January 9, 2021

“’Cherry’ follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances,” states the Apple TV+ synopsis.

“Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, ‘Cherry’ features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo),” the synopsis continues.

“When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way,” the synopsis adds. “Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, ‘Cherry’ is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.”

“Cherry” will premiere in select theatres on Feb. 26, and globally on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12.