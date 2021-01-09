Pro-Trump Rocker Ariel Pink Dumped By Label After Attending Capitol Rally

Ariel Pink no longer has a record label.

On Saturday, Rolling Stone reported that the indie rocker — whose real name is Ariel Rosenberg — was dropped by his record label, Mexican Summer.

The move comes after Pink was hit by backlash for attending the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, which was followed by rioters storming the Capitol.

The label made the announcement in a statement via Twitter, noting that “due to recent events” the label “and its staff have decided to end our working relationship” with Pink.

Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward. — Mexican Summer (@MexicanSummer) January 8, 2021

Pink became engulfed in controversy when a now-deleted photo surfaced on social media featuring Pink, fellow musician John Maus and filmmaker Alex Lee Moyer, declaring they had attended the rally where Trump urged his followers to march to the Capitol.

“I was in D.C. to peacefully show my support for the president,” Pink later wrote on Twitter. “I attended the rally on the White House lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. Case closed.”

i was in dc to peacefully show my support for the president. i attended the rally on the white house lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. case closed — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021

The revelation of Pink’s attendance led to outrage on social media, and his name began trending on Twitter.

He responded with a series of tweets. “Welcome to the panoptigan,” he wrote, likely meaning to write “panopticon,” adding, “cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you.”

wow im trending — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 3, 2021

welcome to the panoptigan. they wasted no time…save yourselves friends, cancel me now and turn me in before they come for you — Ariel Pink (@arielxpink) January 7, 2021