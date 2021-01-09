Grimes is the latest celebrity to be stricken by the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old singer took to Instagram Stories to reveal she’s battling COVID-19. However, she also added that there was one aspect of being sick that she was “weirdly enjoying.”

“Finally got covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021,” she wrote.

Grimes also explained that she listening to SZA’s song “Good Days”, adding, “This song is soooo…” followed by an array of emojis.

Grimes/Instagram

Grimes recently became a first-time mom when she and partner Elon Musk welcomed their son, X Æ A-XII, in May.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the Vancouver native — whose real name is Claire Boucher — revealed she was now going by a whole new name.

According to the Times, had decided to call herself “c”, a reference to the speed of light.