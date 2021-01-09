Gripping New Trailer Arrives For Apple TV+ Thriller ‘Losing Alice’

How far will you go to get the life you desire?

That’s the question at the heart of “Finding Alice”, a new series streaming on Apple TV+, with a gripping new trailer unveiled on Saturday.

Described as a “thrilling cinematic journey,” the eight-episode series “uses flashbacks and flash-forwards in a satisfyingly complex narrative that takes the viewer through the conscious and subconscious of its protagonist’s mind.”

The series follows Alice (Ayelet Zurer), a 48-year-old female film director, who has faded from the cinematic scene while raising her family, and now feels irrelevant.

RELATED: Justin Timberlake Makes His Return To Acting As Apple TV+ Drops Emotional New ‘Palmer’ Movie Trailer

“After a brief encounter on the train, she becomes obsessed with a 24-year-old screenwriter femme fatale, Sophie (played by Lihi Kornowski), and eventually surrenders her moral integrity in order to achieve power, relevance and success,” the series synopsis reveals.

“Through the prism of this female Faust, the series explores issues such as jealousy, guilt, fear of aging, and the complex relationships women have among themselves and each other. But above all, ‘Losing Alice’ is a love letter for the still-too-rare female director,” the synopsis adds.

“Losing Alice” debuts on Friday, Jan. 22.