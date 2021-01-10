Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Quitting Social Media Is ‘Sheer Speculation’

Reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use social media are simply “speculation.”

According to a report in The Times, the couple is “very unlikely” to use social media in the future in a personal manner or for their Archewell Foundation.

However, a royal source told ET Canada that the Duke and Duchess have no firm plans on if they will make a return or not and guessing that they won’t is “speculation.”

Before their royal departure, the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram account had over 10 million followers and acted as a way for the couple to spread their message. Their last post was on March 30, 2020, where they said goodbye to their followers as they departing their working royal roles.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Ring In New Year With Elton John, Tyler Perry, Stacy Abrams And More

“We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great,” the comment on Prince Harry and Meghan’s post read.

“Since retiring @SussexRoyal, Harry and Meghan have had no presence on social media for some time and never had a Facebook or Twitter accounts to leave in the first place,” the source said.

Adding, “To suggest they have quit social media for good is sheer speculation. Right now their focus is on making online communities safer and more positive spaces.”

RELATED: Royal Family To Celebrate Upcoming Milestone Birthdays Publicly And As A ‘Family Occasion’

The couple has spoken about working towards a more compassionate digital world since their departure, including Prince Harry’s piece for Fast Company where he wrote about the campaign Stop Hate For Profit and the effect social media has on people.

“We can—and must—encourage these platforms to redesign themselves in a more responsible and compassionate way,” the Duke said.

Harry and Meghan also recently announced the projects and partnerships Archewell will be working with including the Center for Compassion and Altruism Research and Education and the Center for Humane Technology where they have partnered “to create the conditions for safer, more compassionate online communities.”

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Plans To Build ‘More Compassionate Communities’ Are ‘Well Underway’

“By looking at the partnerships the Duke and Duchess have named on their website, it is clear their previously announced plans to ‘build more compassionate communities both online and off’ is well underway,” an insider previously told ET Canada.

Seeing as Meghan was the “most trolled person” in 2019, a return to using any form of social media might take some time but once the couple can achieve their goals to create safer online spaces, demonstrating a “compassionate community” is best done by leading by example.