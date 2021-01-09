Lil Nas X Recalls Going To The Strip Club With Lizzo

Lil Nas X’s quick rise to fame has made him a household name but there is still a lot his fans don’t know about him.

While virtually stopping by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” the host got to know Lil Nas X better and questioned him about his birth name, Montero, and the background behind it.

“It’s slightly embarrassing but I’m not embarrassed,” Nas explained. “My mom wanted the car, Montero, and she never got one. So yeah, I’m named after a car.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Reveals Plans To Collaborate With Miley Cyrus

“She was like ‘I’ll settle for less’,” he joked.

The “Old Town Road” rapper also looked back at winning at the Grammy awards nearly one year ago, but his favourite memory of the night had nothing to do with the ceremony. In fact, is was going to the strip club with Lizzo afterwards.

“That was a pretty great time,” he recalled. “They were like, playing our songs and stripping.”

“It was a crazy night,” he added.

RELATED: Foo Fighters Cover Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Run Rudolph’ For Lil Nas X’s ‘Holiday Plays’ Amazon Series

Lil Nas X has been working on an album for “two years” but promised it would be coming out “this year.”

On top of his music career, his children’s book C Is For Country is currently No. 1.