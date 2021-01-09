Bow Wow Announces Upcoming Album ‘Before 30’ Will Be His Last

Bow Wow’s music career is coming to an end.

In an interview with Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning”, the rapper and actor (who goes by his real name, Shad Moss, when he’s acting) revealed that he’s got a new album in the works — and it will be his last.

“I’ma do one more album. It’s gonna be the last one and it’s gonna be called Before 30, and I’ma have Snoop narrate the whole thing,” he explained. “So it’s gonna be kind of a different project, 10 songs.”

Having Snoop Dogg participate brings his rap career full circle; he was just 6 years old when Snoop gave him the nickname Lil Bow Wow when made his debut on one of Snoop’s songs, and made his solo debut at 13 with the double-platinum Beware of Dog.

As for the meaning of the title, Before 30, he offered an explanation. “Everything I’ve accomplished, I’ve seen it before 30,” he said.

His swan song will also feature reunions with some past collaborators, including Chris Brown. “I’ma tap back in with Brown. I’ma give it to ’em one time,” he added.

Fans will recall this isn’t the first time that the 33-year-old has announced his rap retirement.

Back in 2016, he issued a tweet reminding, “I always said years ago i’d retire from music before 30. I just can’t see myself at 30 years old rapping.”