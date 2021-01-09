‘The Masked Singer U.K.’ Unveils The Swan

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the Jan. 9 episode of “The Masked Singer U.K.”

“The Masked Singer U.K.” has revealed the identity of its latest contestant.

The Swan sang her final song before judge Jonathan Ross correctly guessed who was behind the elaborate costume.

“EastEnders” star Martine McCutcheon was eliminated after facing off against the Sausage.

RELATED: Brandi Glanville Spends Christmas With LeAnn Rimes After Supposed ‘Masked Singer’ Shade

After singing “Black Velvet” by Alannah Myles, judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and Rita Ora had wrongly guessed Kimberly Wyatt, Ashley Roberts and Idina Menzel, respectively.

RELATED: Spice Girls Singer Mel B Revealed As The Seahorse On ‘The Masked Singer U.K.’

“I just thought it would be so lovely just to come out and have fun,” McCutcheon said.

One of her clues was that she had served a Prime Minister, which was a nod to her role in “Love Actually” as secretary to Prime Minister David (Hugh Grant).

Past contestants revealed on this season included Spice Girl Mel B as the Seahorse and Sophie Ellis-Bextor as the Ailen.