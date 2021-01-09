Gayle King Wears The Same Yellow Dress For 9th Consecutive Year As ‘CBS This Morning’ Celebrates Anniversary

Back in 2012, Gayle King was joined by co-hosts Erica Hill and Charlie Rose to launch “CBS This Morning”, with King sporting a bright yellow dress with a large white stripe down the front (a photo of King during the show’s debut can be seen above).

While Hill and Rose are long gone from the show, King remains — as does that dress, with king pulling it out of the closet each year on the anniversary of the show’s premiere.

This year she continued the tradition, and took to social media to celebrate the show’s ninth anniversary.

“It’s been a great NINE years @cbsthismorning! I wear this @alexkramer dress once a year to celebrate the anniversary,” King, 66, wrote in the caption accompanying several photos of herself wearing the dress — including a screenshot of all the times she’s worn it over the years.