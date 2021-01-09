Queen Latifah Means Business In ‘The Equalizer’ Teaser Trailer

Queen Latifah’s take on “The Equalizer” has just dropped its teaser trailer.

Global‘s newest show features Latifah as CIA special ops agent Robyn McCall who quits her job and takes justice into her own hands.

From the action packed teaser, it is clear McCall means business.

#TheEqualizer premieres February 7 after the Super Bowl on CBS and CBS All Access.

The show stars Laya DeLeon Hayes as Latifah’s daughter and Chris Noth who appears to be part of the CIA.

The series is based on Denzel Washington’s 2014 film “The Equalizer”.

“The Equalizer” debuts on Global on Feb. 7 and 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.