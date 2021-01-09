Busta Rhymes ‘Duct Taped’ His ‘Stomach Down’ Before Weight Loss

Busta Rhymes is sharing his weight loss journey and some of the measures he went to before his transformation.

The iconic rapper appeared in a sneak peek for Monday’s “Tamron Hall” where he shared he had to “duct tape” down his stomach for a music video after gaining weight.

Speaking of 2020’s “Czar” music video, Busta said, “When I shot that video, there’s a scene of me wearing all white with a head wrap. When I initially put that all white on, it showed how badly out of shape that I was on camera so we went in the dressing room and they duct taped my stomach down.”

The “difficult” moment acted as a “reality check”.

“By the way, I never shared this duct taping my stomach down part with anyone on this planet,” he added.

While the weight gain didn’t affect his performances, he said that even his children had noticed.

“I think the real moments that were cutting deep was when I started to hear the conversations from my kids,” he told Hall. “The younger one, before he graduated from high school, sometimes when I would come out of the bedroom in the morning and I would put my hand out to give him a dap on the way to the bathroom or something, and he would walk past me and instead of slapping me on the hand, he was slapping me on the stomach.”

Before Busta’s 86 pound loss, he first had to get polyps on his vocal cords removed in emergency surgery which were blocking 90 per cent of his breathing.

Recalling what the doctor said, Busta said, “He said ‘These polyps have grown so big that it’s now blocking 90% of your breathing passages and if I send you home tonight and you catch a cold, the last 10% of your breathing passages can possibly be blocked by just the regular swelling of a gland or sore throat or just catching a regular cold and you could die tonight.'”

The full interview airs on “Tamron Hall” on Global.