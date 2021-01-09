Kate Hudson Hopes To ‘Connect’ With Her Estranged Father’s Children This Year

Kate Hudson is putting family first.

During an episode of her podcast “Sibling Revelry” with brother Oliver Hudson, the actress shared that she wants to reconnect with her estranged father, Bill’s, children.

“You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad,” Kate said. “I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with.”

“I was thinking about how everybody’s getting older,” she added. “It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.”

Kate and Oliver’s mom, Goldie Hawn, was married to Bill from 1897 to 1982. After their divorce, Bill had three more children, Emily, 39, Zachary, 35, and Lalania, 15.

Kate continued, “We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations — and we’re sitting here like we have the best family, we’re so great and yet we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four. So I’ve been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it’s important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit.”

Both Oliver and Kate have opened up about their father abandoning them before.

“I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him,” Kate told Howard Stern.

Oliver has also said he is trying to have a relationship with his dad.