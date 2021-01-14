Kate Hudson On Reconnecting With Estranged Siblings: ‘Family Relationships Are Challenging’

Kate Hudson is putting family first.

During an episode of her podcast “Sibling Revelry” with brother Oliver Hudson, the actress shared that she wants to reconnect with her estranged father, Bill’s, children.

“You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad,” Kate said. “I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with.”

“I was thinking about how everybody’s getting older,” she added. “It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.”

RELATED: Kate Hudson Honours Mom Goldie Hawn On Her 75th Birthday

Kate and Oliver’s mom, Goldie Hawn, was married to Bill from 1976 to 1982. After their divorce, Bill had three more children, Emily, 39, Zachary, 35, and Lalania, 15.

Kate continued, “We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations — and we’re sitting here like we have the best family, we’re so great and yet we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four. So I’ve been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it’s important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit.”

Both Oliver and Kate have opened up about their father abandoning them before.

“I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him,” Kate told Howard Stern.

Oliver has also said he is trying to have a relationship with his dad.

Hudson offered an update on attempting to reconnect with her estranged siblings.

RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Recalls ‘Snot’ Kiss With Kate Hudson That She Deemed Her Worst Ever

“I didn’t realize that was going to get that much pickup,” she told “TODAY” on Thursday. “We talk about how close we all are, and then it kind of hit me, like, we don’t talk to our other siblings, we should probably give them a call.”

“Family relationships are challenging and I think one of the things I’ve loved about doing this podcast with Oliver is realizing that everybody in every situation,” she continued. “No matter where you come from or what situation it is, it’s so relatable and family is everything and it informs everything that we are and the hope is that you can connect.”Hudson expressed the value of having healthy relationships with blood relatives, but also expressed the importance of choosing the people you surround yourself with.

“But I also love that we also talk about how sometimes, you know, estrangement is real, the complexity is real,” she added. “And it’s okay if you create your own family, that blood doesn’t always have to be thicker than water, but if you could make the blood connect, then that’s a great thing but it doesn’t have to be everything.”