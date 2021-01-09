Tiffany Haddish Donates 100 Suitcases To Foster Children

Tiffany Haddish is once again giving back.

The actress made a thoughtful donation over the holidays of 100 suitcases to the Indiana Department of Child Services to be distributed to foster children.

“We’ve said it before, but thank you so much, again, for your donation, @TiffanyHaddish!” the department wrote on Twitter.

Our friends at @nwi have a great story about the amazing generosity of actress/comedian @TiffanyHaddish, who helped us spread holiday cheer to more than 400 children! We've said it before, but thank you so much, again, for your donation, @TiffanyHaddish!https://t.co/ZKGOyh5Rd3 — Indiana DCS (@IndianaDCS) January 4, 2021

Manuel, a foster care specialist supervisor, told NWI’s The Times that Haddish’s own story of using garbage bags to carry her belongings when she was in the foster system inspired the idea of suitcases.

“She talked about taking your personal belongings, your everything, your prized possessions, and put it in a trash bag — that represents trash, right?” Manuel said.”I’m just listening to her story, and then something just when she said those words, ‘I moved from one home to the next home to the next home, and I was in garbage bags.'”

“I’ve been in this agency for 18 years. I have been taking children out of homes and moving them to other homes, and when I see those garbage bags. It’s unfortunate that we still have to do that,” Manuel continued.

After reaching out to Haddish’s She Ready Foundation, her publicist contacted the department to see how they could help. And good to her word, 100 pieces of luggage were there in time to hand out for Christmas to the older children in the system.

“Often, it’s hard to buy gifts for teenagers in general. So to be able to give them something that they’re going to be tangibly using is always phenomenal and awesome — Miss Haddish made that possible,” Ellis Dumas, Indiana Department of Child Services Regional Manager for Lake County added.

Haddish founded She Ready to provide foster children “an equal opportunity for a normal childhood.”

“Every child that is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and platform to follow their dreams,” Haddish said on her website.