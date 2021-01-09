Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Is The Highest Certified Song In RIAA History

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Lil Nas X has broken another record with “Old Town Road”.

The hit song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus is now the highest certified song by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) after becoming 14 times platinum. Which means it has brought in 14 million equivalent song units.

The RIAA describes a song unit as one digital song sale or 150 on-demand audio and/or video streams.

RELATED: Lil Nas X Recalls Going To The Strip Club With Lizzo

“OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO!” the rapper commented on Saturday.

OLD TOWN ROAD IS OFFICIALLY 14 TIMES PLATINUM! MOST PLATINUMS FOR ANY SONG EVER! LETS GOOO! pic.twitter.com/JsqUdIapfQ — nope (@LilNasX) January 9, 2021

“BRUH !!! Lmao what’s higher than diamond !????? I can’t even think of a gem JUST GIVE HIM THE RADIO,” SZA commented on Instagram.

Cyrus also weighed in saying he was “speechless.”

RELATED: Lil Nas X Reveals Plans To Collaborate With Miley Cyrus

The song has also gone 12 times platinum in Australia, four times in Belgium and New Zealand and diamond in Canada.

Additionally, Lil Nas X has a children’s book, C Is For Country, is currently No. 1.