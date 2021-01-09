Liam Payne Says It Is ‘Hard’ During The Pandemic To Visit Son Bear

Liam Payne is getting honest about the complications that come with co-parenting during the pandemic.

The former One Direction member shares son Bear Grey, 3, with ex-Cheryl.

Payne spoke to producer Ben Winston on Instagram Live earlier this week where he explained the “complicated” process.

“I went and saw Bear today. We had a little hangout which was quite nice as I hadn’t seen him in a couple of weeks,” he said, while explaining that since Bear is staying with Cheryl, he has to get tested each time before seeing him.

“I have to make sure I’m negative before I go over and see him so it’s having to wait that couple of days before you can test,” Payne said but it is “hard with the COVID thing” to see his son.

Adding that Bear has “gotten so big.”

Payne has also been open about struggling during lockdown, revealing that Louis Tomlinson has been helping him.

“I’ve been struggling with it a little bit, Louis has definitely been there for me over the past couple of weeks, so I gotta say thank you,” Payne said.