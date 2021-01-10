TV Host Thanks Barry Gibb For His Tight Pants In ‘Stayin’ Alive’ Video

An Australian TV host made a Bee Gee blush.

During a recent edition of Australia’s “The Sunday Project”, host Lisa Wilkinson interviewed Barry Gibb, who was appearing remotely.

Among the numerous Bee Gees clips that ran during the segment was footage from the group’s music video for “Stayin’ Alive”, featuring Gibb and brothers Maurice and Robin.

Commenting on Gibb’s ultra-tight white pants, Wilkinson told Gibb, “I have to tell you, Barry, I was a teenager in the ’70s when [the ‘Stayin’ Alive’ music video] came out. Oh those white pants. I want to say, belatedly, thank you.”

Gibb appeared to be momentarily embarrassed but quickly recovered. “I remember how difficult they were to get on and how difficult to get off,” he joked.

“Did that give the falsettos extra oomph?’ she asked of the tight pants. “Took you up half an octave?”

“Are you suggesting that the tight pants were responsible for the falsetto? I take issue with that!” joked Sir Barry. “I thought your voice got deeper.”