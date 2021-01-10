Arnold Schwarzenegger Shreds Trump Over Capitol Riots: ‘He Will Go Down In History As The Worst President Ever’

Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter with a video statement about the riots that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Schwarzenegger reminded that he was born in Austria two years after the end of the Second World War, and compared what happened at the Capitol to the Nazis’ infamous “Kristallnacht,” or “night of broken glass,” that was carried out “by the Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys.”

The riotous mob at the Capitol, he added, didn’t just shatter the windows of the building itself, “they shattered the ideas we took for granted,” and “trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

The “Terminator” star recalled growing up in “the ruins of a country that had lost its democracy… surrounded by broken men drinking away the guilt of their participation in the most evil regime in history… I have seen first-hand how things can spin out of control.”

Donald Trump, said the former California governor, “sought a coup by misleading people with lies. I know where such lies lead. President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in history as the worst president ever,” and “will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet.”

Schwarzenegger also called out the “spineless” elected officials who are “complicit” for having “enabled his lies and treachery.”

After calling for Americans to put their country over partisan political divisions and sharing his support for President-elect Joe Biden, he shared a final message: “And for those who think they can overturn the United States Constitution, know this: You will never win.”

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

In an earlier interview with WRBL, Schwarzenegger shared his thoughts on what took place at the Capitol.

“I think it’s sad,” he said. “I think it’s the finale of four years of craziness. For four years people all of the world where I traveled people have said to me, what’s going on in America? How can a man like this be elected? How do you explain that?”

As a Republican, Schwarzenegger said that the results of the presidential election and the recent Georgia run-off elections, in which two Democrats bested their Republican opponents, sent a clear message.

“The American people said to the president, ‘You are fired,’” he said. “And now the Georgian people said to the Republicans, ‘You are terminated. Hasta la vista, baby’ to the party and to the president. And they said we want to have change. What happened in the last four years, we were not happy with.”